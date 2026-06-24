Swaraj Public School, Damla, celebrate International Yoga Day

Swaraj Public School, Damla, celebrated International Yoga Day, promoting the message of holistic health and well-being. The event witnessed active participation from students, teachers and parents, who came together to perform various yoga asanas and breathing exercises, creating an atmosphere of positivity and mindfulness. The students captivated the audience with their graceful yoga performances, showcasing flexibility, balance and discipline. Their presentations highlighted the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life for maintaining physical fitness and mental peace. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi emphasised the significance of yoga in today’s fast-paced world. She encouraged everyone to make yoga a daily habit, describing it as a powerful practice that strengthens the body, calms the mind and nurtures inner harmony. She also highlighted that yoga is India’s invaluable gift to the world and a pathway to a healthier and happier life. The celebration concluded with a pledge by all participants to embrace yoga as a lifelong practice for overall wellness.
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