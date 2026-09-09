Swaraj Public School, Damla, celebrate Teachers' Day

Swaraj Public School, Damla, celebrated Teachers' Day with enthusiasm and reverence, honouring the invaluable contribution of teachers in shaping young minds and nurturing future citizens. The celebration began with a floral tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, followed by a special assembly presented by students as a heartfelt expression of gratitude. A vibrant cultural programme featuring music, dance and engaging performances added to the festive spirit. A floral tribute was also paid to Jai Parkash, father of Chairman Ashok Kumar, in remembrance of his legacy. Distinctive titles were presented to teachers, recognising their unique qualities, dedication and cherished role in the school family.

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