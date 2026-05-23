Swaraj Public School, Damla holds mental health seminar

A seminar on mental health and wellness was organised for students of classes IX and X. The session aimed to create awareness about emotional well-being, healthy lifestyle habits and the importance of mental fitness among adolescents. A team from the Civil Hospital conducted informative sessions through various departments, including psychiatry, Ayush and sports. The experts interacted openly with the students and addressed their queries related to stress, anxiety, peer pressure, healthy diet and emotional balance. The students also took a pledge to stay away from tobacco and other harmful substances. Dr Dheeraj, Community Health Officer, Damla, along with Rinku Singh, Ayodhya, Prity Bishwash and Vikrant, motivated students through meaningful discussions and practical guidance. The speakers highlighted the importance of positive thinking, a balanced diet, regular exercise and healthy communication with parents and teachers in maintaining mental well-being. Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi welcomed the guests by presenting them with a plant symbolising peace, growth and mental health awareness. She appreciated the efforts of the medical team for guiding the students towards a healthier and happier life.

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