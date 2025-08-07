Swaraj Public School, Damla, hosts annual exhibition 'Dynamix'

The school hosted its annual exhibition 'Dynamix', showcasing the creativity and innovation of its students. The event featured an array of projects, including Augmented Reality, automatic train stops, smart dustbins, anti-suicidal devices, pollution-to-ink converters, care sensors, pulse sensors, disaster management systems and bio-plastic formation. The art gallery was a highlight, with students exhibiting their talents in Warli art, Madala art, Pichawai and Madhubani. A special dance performance from Manipur added to the cultural extravaganza. Kindergarten students showcased their understanding of health and wellness through 'Aarogya with Ayurveda' and 'Beej Katha'. Director Shashi Bathla appreciated the students' presentation skills, while Manager Anil Kumar Budhiraja congratulated the Principal and teachers for hosting the event.

