Swaraj Public School, Damla, organise capacity building programme on gender sensitivity

Swaraj Public School, Damla, organised a capacity building programme on gender sensitivity aimed at promoting awareness, inclusivity and equality within educational spaces. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from teachers, making it a highly interactive and enriching learning experience. The session commenced with the lighting of the lamp, followed by the presentation of green tokens to resource persons by Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi. The programme focused on creating safe, respectful and unbiased environments for every learner. The resource persons for the session were Vishal Dhamija, an acclaimed CBSE master trainer and recipient of several prestigious teaching awards, and Sheetal Seth, an experienced educator and CBSE resource person associated with various capacity building programmes. Through engaging activities, discussions and real-life examples, they encouraged active interaction among teachers and shared valuable insights on this significant topic. The session enabled participants to deepen their understanding of the crucial role educators' play in fostering empathy, dignity and gender equality in classrooms. The programme concluded on an inspiring note, leaving participants motivated to create a more inclusive and compassionate learning environment.

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