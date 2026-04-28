Swaraj Public School, Damla, organises Investiture Ceremony

Swaraj Public School, Damla, organised its Investiture Ceremony for the academic session 2026-27. The ceremony commenced with the school assembly, prayer and National Anthem, followed by a plant presentation symbolising growth and responsibility. Chief Guest Shashi Bhatla and School Manager Anil Kumar Budhiraja graced the occasion. Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi welcomed the gathering and highlighted the importance of discipline and leadership. Avish and Rahini Sharma were appointed Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. The House Captains included Tarun (Satya) and Yashvi (Satya), Vishal and Gajal Handa (Shakti), Hardik Kaushik and Gunjan Kamboj (Shanti), and Mohd Ashif and Bhuvanya Kamboj (Shradha). Various other positions, including Vice captains, prefects, and captains of academic, discipline, sports, co-curricular and SDG, were also assigned. The newly appointed student council took the oath and pledged to serve with sincerity and dedication. The chief guest encouraged the students to lead with confidence and integrity.
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