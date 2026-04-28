icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Swaraj Public School, Damla, organises Investiture Ceremony

Swaraj Public School, Damla, organises Investiture Ceremony

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:00 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Swaraj Public School, Damla, organised its Investiture Ceremony for the academic session 2026-27. The ceremony commenced with the school assembly, prayer and National Anthem, followed by a plant presentation symbolising growth and responsibility. Chief Guest Shashi Bhatla and School Manager Anil Kumar Budhiraja graced the occasion. Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi welcomed the gathering and highlighted the importance of discipline and leadership. Avish and Rahini Sharma were appointed Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. The House Captains included Tarun (Satya) and Yashvi (Satya), Vishal and Gajal Handa (Shakti), Hardik Kaushik and Gunjan Kamboj (Shanti), and Mohd Ashif and Bhuvanya Kamboj (Shradha). Various other positions, including Vice captains, prefects, and captains of academic, discipline, sports, co-curricular and SDG, were also assigned. The newly appointed student council took the oath and pledged to serve with sincerity and dedication. The chief guest encouraged the students to lead with confidence and integrity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts