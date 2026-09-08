Swaraj Public School, Damla, organises session on POCSO Act

Swaraj Public School, Damla, organised an awareness session on the POCSO Act and child safety for students of CClasses IX and X. Advocates Parveen Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar explained the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and highlighted children’s rights, personal safety and safe behaviour. The interactive session encouraged students to speak up about uncomfortable situations and clarify their concerns through a question-and-answer session. The programme reinforced the importance of awareness, vigilance and creating a safe, respectful environment for every child.

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