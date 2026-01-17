Swaraj Public School organise computational thinking training programme

Swaraj Public School, Damla, organised a computational thinking training programme in collaboration with TCS, aimed at strengthening teachers' capacity to adopt future-ready pedagogical practices. The programme witnessed enthusiastic and active participation from teachers, who engaged wholeheartedly in discussions, hands-on activities and collaborative learning sessions. The programme began with a warm welcome extended by Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi, who graciously welcomed the resource persons and highlighted the importance of continuous professional development for educators in today's rapidly evolving educational landscape. The training was conducted by Krupaben Maklwana and Surjeet Kumar Choudhary, experienced resource persons from TCS. Maklwana introduced the concept of computational thinking with clarity and practical relevance, highlighting how this 21st-century skill enhances critical thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving abilities. Choudhary enriched the programme with his extensive experience in large-scale training initiatives, sharing practical insights and real-world perspectives that helped teachers connect theory with classroom application. Aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF 2023, the sessions equipped teachers with strategies to break complex problems into manageable steps and foster analytical thinking among students. On this occasion, Shashi Bathla, Director of Mukand Schools, expressed her gratitude to the Global Head, TCS iON, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, for providing this valuable learning platform. The programme reaffirmed the school's commitment to continuous professional development and innovative teaching practices.

