Swaraj School bids farewell to Class XII first batch

Swaraj Public School, Damla, bid an emotional and memorable farewell to the first batch of Class XII, marking a historic milestone in the school's journey. Director Shashi Bathla and Manager Anil Kumar Budhiraja graced the event and showered their blessings upon the students. The programme commenced with a welcome address by Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi, who congratulated the first Class-XII batch of the Swaraj family and expressed her confidence in their bright and promising future. The celebration was made lively with fun-filled games that added joy, laughter and togetherness to the occasion. Manisha Sasson, Principal of Shyama Public School, Dhaurang, and Pankaj Khanna, HOD Mathematics, Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar, served as judges and selected Ms XII and Mr XII. A cake-cutting ceremony was also organised.
