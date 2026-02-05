DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Swaraj School bids farewell to Class XII first batch

Swaraj School bids farewell to Class XII first batch

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Swaraj Public School, Damla, bid an emotional and memorable farewell to the first batch of Class XII, marking a historic milestone in the school's journey. Director Shashi Bathla and Manager Anil Kumar Budhiraja graced the event and showered their blessings upon the students. The programme commenced with a welcome address by Principal Jyoti Nagpal Sethi, who congratulated the first Class-XII batch of the Swaraj family and expressed her confidence in their bright and promising future. The celebration was made lively with fun-filled games that added joy, laughter and togetherness to the occasion. Manisha Sasson, Principal of Shyama Public School, Dhaurang, and Pankaj Khanna, HOD Mathematics, Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar, served as judges and selected Ms XII and Mr XII. A cake-cutting ceremony was also organised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts