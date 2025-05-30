DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Swastika sprints to glory

Swastika sprints to glory

Achievers
article_Author
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:04 AM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Swastika Dhiman of Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri has been selected to compete in the 60-metre sprint at the state level. The selection trials, organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), were held on the synthetic track in Dharamsala, where Swastika impressed everyone with her speed and determination. She will now represent her district at the forthcoming state-level athletics competition in Bilaspur. Swastika is no stranger to competitive sports; she has previously represented the state at the national level in basketball, demonstrating both her dedication and versatility as an athlete.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts