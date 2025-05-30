Swastika sprints to glory

Swastika Dhiman of Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri has been selected to compete in the 60-metre sprint at the state level. The selection trials, organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), were held on the synthetic track in Dharamsala, where Swastika impressed everyone with her speed and determination. She will now represent her district at the forthcoming state-level athletics competition in Bilaspur. Swastika is no stranger to competitive sports; she has previously represented the state at the national level in basketball, demonstrating both her dedication and versatility as an athlete.

