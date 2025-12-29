Sweaters distributed to needy students

The Bharat Vikas Parishad, South 4 Branch, distributed sweaters to needy students of Government Smart Model High School, Sector 50-B, Chandigarh. The kind act was accompanied by a promise of ongoing support, ensuring these children receive continued assistance. Headmistress Indu Babbar appreciated the team.
