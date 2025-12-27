‘Symphony of Dreams – Where Every Dream Found Its Rhythm’ organised

Shivalik Public School, Sec 78, Mohali, celebrated its Annual Prize Distribution and Cultural Programme 2025–26, titled “Symphony of Dreams – Where Every Dream Found Its Rhythm”, at its auditorium. The chief guest was Dr Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, while Dr Anupkiran Kaur, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Phase-VI, Mohali, was the guest of honour. The programme began on a serene and spiritual note with the soulful recitation of the school shabad, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. A graceful Saraswati Vandana, “The Symphony of Devotion”, invoked divine blessings and set an inspiring tone for the evening. School Principal Poonam Rani presented the annual report. The cultural extravaganza unfolded through a series of mesmerising performances that beautifully captured the theme of dreams and aspirations. The youngest performers from classes I–II charmed the audience with “Little Dreams, Big Spark”, radiating innocence and enthusiasm. Classes III–IV marched forward with optimism through “The Dream Parade”, while Class V students delivered a thought-provoking presentation, titled “Dreams of Today, India of Tomorrow”. The atmosphere resonated with rhythm and harmony as the school choir group presented “Dreams in Rhythm: The Pulse of Believers”. This was followed by a powerful performance, “Echoes of the Youth”, by Class VI students. The cultural segment culminated in a breath-taking performance, “Two States, One Stage”, by students of classes VII, VIII, and IX, celebrating India’s rich diversity and the spirit of unity. A major highlight of the evening was the award ceremony, where meritorious students were felicitated for their outstanding achievements in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities.

