'Synergy 2025' organised

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, hosted “Synergy 2025”, where the UKG students showcased their abilities through various educational activities. The event was organised as a Parent–School Connect initiative. The unique approach made the children’s learning process more engaging, effective, and enjoyable. During the programme, students presented activities from all subjects showcasing their understanding and creativity. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the enthusiasm and confidence of the children and highlighted the significant contribution of the teachers to the success of the event. The parents praised the programme wholeheartedly and commended the dedicated efforts of the teachers.

