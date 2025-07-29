DT
Home / The School Tribune / Table tennis tournament held at St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

Table tennis tournament held at St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
The S Dalip Singh Memorial Table Tennis Tournament was successfully organised by the school, witnessing enthusiastic participation from around 50 students representing 15 schools from across the tricity. The tournament was inaugurated by Anjli Sharma, Principal of the school, who encouraged the young athletes to showcase true sportsmanship and skill. The matches were conducted under the vigilant supervision of qualified umpires, ensuring fair play and high standards of competition throughout the event. Winners in various categories: under 12 (girls): Hamreet Kaur of Ashiana School, under 12 (boys): Lakshay Sharma of Saupin's School, under 14 (girls): Rabhaya Dhawan of Bhavan Vidyalaya, under 14 (boys): Arithmetic Bhatia of St John's School, under 17 (girls): Avneet Kaur of MMS School, under 17 (boys): Aditya of St Joseph's School. The Chairman, Karandeep Singh Brar, along with Principal Anjli Sharma and Vice Principal Harsimrat Chahal, felicitated the winners with trophies and certificates, congratulating them on their remarkable performances.

