Taekwondo Championship at Sushila Devi Public School, Patiala

CBSE NZ II Taekwondo Championship 2023 was organised in the school under the guidance of school Principal Rekha Gupta and currently world recorder taekwondo coach Satwinder Singh. The event was graced by chief guest Arpit Shukla, DGP, president, Punjab Taekwondo Association. Arpit Shukla was welcomed by Managing Committee Chairman Kamal Aggarwal. Kunal Aggarwal, Karan Aggarwal, Trustees, Sanjeev Agarwal were also present there. In his address, DGP Shukla laid emphasis on the importance of sports and encouraged all to be disciplined and to follow the path of true sportsmanship. The chief guest was honoured by the Managing Committee and other officials. The programme as concluded with a vote of thanks presented by school Principal Rekha Gupta.
