Taekwondo stars on winning spree

Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the school in the Inter-School State Taekwondo Championship, held at Sports Centre, Sector 56, Chandigarh recently. Aditya, a student of Class IX got the third position in the under-17 boys’ category. Sachin, a student of Class IX got the third position in the under-19 boys’ category. Harshiobpreet Singh of Class XI (Commerce) got the third position. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in future endeavours.