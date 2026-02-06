DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / The School Tribune / Tagore Baal Niketan Senior Secondary School, Karnal

Tagore Baal Niketan Senior Secondary School, Karnal

School Notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:53 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
On the 23rd death anniversary of Dr Kalpana Chawla, the school marked the occasion with a memorial programme and prayer meeting. Chief Guest Aditi, Managing Director of Sugar Mill & Estate Officer (HSVP), honoured 10 meritorious girl students with the Kalpana Chawla Award for their academic excellence. Each awardee received a cheque of Rs 25,000, sponsored by Rupa & Company, Delhi. School Principal Dr Rajan Lamba and Director RM Raheja stated that the award aims to inspire girl students and keep Kalpana Chawla's legacy alive. Parents of the awardees attended the programme, making it a memorable event.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

