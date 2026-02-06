Tagore Baal Niketan Senior Secondary School, Karnal

On the 23rd death anniversary of Dr Kalpana Chawla, the school marked the occasion with a memorial programme and prayer meeting. Chief Guest Aditi, Managing Director of Sugar Mill & Estate Officer (HSVP), honoured 10 meritorious girl students with the Kalpana Chawla Award for their academic excellence. Each awardee received a cheque of Rs 25,000, sponsored by Rupa & Company, Delhi. School Principal Dr Rajan Lamba and Director RM Raheja stated that the award aims to inspire girl students and keep Kalpana Chawla's legacy alive. Parents of the awardees attended the programme, making it a memorable event.

