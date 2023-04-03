Tagore’s Int’l Smart School, Jalandhar

The school organised its 7th Convocation Ceremony to applaud the young enthusiastic learners of class pre-primary for their commendable performance in the session 2022-23. The occasion was graced by Dean Vinod Shashi Jain and Director Ruchika Jain. Various activities presented by tiny-tots such as group dance, singing, yoga, poem recitations, speeches and beautiful messages were the show stealing performances. The tiny tots of pre-primary were felicitated with degrees of graduation.k
