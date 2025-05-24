DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Takshila International School, Mandi, holds student council elections

Takshila International School, Mandi, holds student council elections

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:40 AM May 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Takshila International School, Mandi

Advertisement

The school conducted its student council elections. Through a democratic voting process, Devarsh Sharma was elected as Head Boy and Khushboo was chosen as Head Girl. Gopika was appointed as Assistant Head Girl, while Agamveer Singh assumed the role of Assistant Head Boy. In the sports leadership team, Ashish was named Sports Captain and Daivesh was appointed as Sports Vice-Captain. House captains and vice captains were also selected for the four school houses. Principal Shailja Kashyap congratulated the newly elected leaders and administered the oath of responsibility. The student leaders pledged their commitment to the school and vowed to carry out their duties with honesty and dedication.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper