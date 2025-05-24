Takshila International School, Mandi, holds student council elections

Takshila International School, Mandi

Advertisement

The school conducted its student council elections. Through a democratic voting process, Devarsh Sharma was elected as Head Boy and Khushboo was chosen as Head Girl. Gopika was appointed as Assistant Head Girl, while Agamveer Singh assumed the role of Assistant Head Boy. In the sports leadership team, Ashish was named Sports Captain and Daivesh was appointed as Sports Vice-Captain. House captains and vice captains were also selected for the four school houses. Principal Shailja Kashyap congratulated the newly elected leaders and administered the oath of responsibility. The student leaders pledged their commitment to the school and vowed to carry out their duties with honesty and dedication.