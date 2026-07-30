Talent hunt competition for Prep I pupils organised

DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula, organised a vibrant talent hunt competition for Prep I students, providing a platform for young learners to showcase their talents in dance, singing, role play and show & tell. The participants impressed everyone with their confidence, creativity and enthusiastic performances. Ryan and Adwik secured the first position, Satvik and Yashika won the second position, while Reyansh, Shahbaz, Saanvi Rawat and Sanvi shared the third position.

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