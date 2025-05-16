DT
Talent show at Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

Talent show at Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

School Notes
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 16, 2025 IST
Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

The recent talent show was a resounding testament to the school's commitment to nurturing and inspiring its students. The event featured a diverse array of performances, including captivating dance, poetry recitation, inspiring speeches and soulful bhajans. The students showcased their multifaceted talents, with performances that included "Bum Bum Bole...", "Luka Chuppi Bahut Hui Samne Aa Jana...", and a poignant poem titled "Mother". The event's themes and messages added depth and meaning to the performances. Principal Narayan Singh encouraged students with words of wisdom.

