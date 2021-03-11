Talk on self-reliant India

Students of classes VIII to X of AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh spoke on the topic 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Self-reliant India campaign is the vision of new India envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The students gave information about the various economic packages and support packages offered by the government under this programme. They also explained long-term benefits of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
