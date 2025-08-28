DT
PT
Talk on tips to prepare for UPSC exam

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Public School, Khanna, launched an IAS Study Circle, an initiative aimed at guiding and sensitising students about the methodology and strategies required for cracking the UPSC exam. A seminar was organised, by Upendra Gaur, a distinguished mentor with over four decades of experience in successfully running one of New Delhi’s leading IAS academies. He delivered a talk on tips to prepare for the UPSC exam. During the seminar, Gaur provided valuable insights on the eligibility criteria, structure, and pattern of the UPSC examination. He emphasised upon the importance of developing general knowledge from an early stage and staying updated with current affairs. The session included an interactive segment, where he addressed the queries of aspiring candidates with clarity and precision. The seminar witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of the school. Students from four prominent schools of Khanna and some parents also attended the seminar. The event concluded with high tea.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

