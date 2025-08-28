Talk on tips to prepare for UPSC exam

Delhi Public School, Khanna, launched an IAS Study Circle, an initiative aimed at guiding and sensitising students about the methodology and strategies required for cracking the UPSC exam. A seminar was organised, by Upendra Gaur, a distinguished mentor with over four decades of experience in successfully running one of New Delhi’s leading IAS academies. He delivered a talk on tips to prepare for the UPSC exam. During the seminar, Gaur provided valuable insights on the eligibility criteria, structure, and pattern of the UPSC examination. He emphasised upon the importance of developing general knowledge from an early stage and staying updated with current affairs. The session included an interactive segment, where he addressed the queries of aspiring candidates with clarity and precision. The seminar witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of the school. Students from four prominent schools of Khanna and some parents also attended the seminar. The event concluded with high tea.

