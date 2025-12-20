Tamanna felicitated by President Murmu

The National-Level Painting Competition was held at New Delhi with the combined efforts of BBMB, Chandigarh, and Bureau of Energy Efficiency on the theme of ‘Energy Conservation’. Tamanna, a student of Class X of DAV Public School, Rajpura, was appreciated and felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, which is a moment of great honour for her, her family, and the entire school community. As many as 83 lakh students started this journey, out of which 117 students were selected for the national-level contest and 13 participants got prizes. Principal Alpna Pathak wished her continued success and encouraged her to keep nurturing her artistic skills and striving for excellence in all her future endeavours.

