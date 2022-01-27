Tamil Nadu likely to open schools for classes X to XII from February

Chennai, Jan 27

The Tamil Nadu school education department is contemplating reopening schools for classes X to XII from February as board exams are scheduled for May.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in a virtual meeting with school principals, teachers, and bureaucrats on Tuesday, discussed the possibility to reopen schools for classes X to XII in February.

The state school education department has already announced board exams in the month of May and two revision tests to be held in January and March for students attending the board exam in May. However, with the schools closed due to pandemic, the revision tests stand cancelled.

Recently, Poyyamozhi had announced that the state government would conduct the board examinations for classes 10th, 11th, and 12th in May, and with only less time remaining for the board examination, the school education department wants to reopen classes.

However, sources in the school education department said that the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme for students of classes 1 to 8 is receiving a good response from students, parents, and teachers and that it was bridging the learning gap for students from classes 1 to 8.

The minister said: "We have already recommended the reopening of school for students of classes X to XII as the board examinations for these classes commences in May 2022. Teachers have also recommended that classes are reopened so that students get to cover the portions properly before the board examination is on." The state is expecting an announcement on the reopening of school for classes X to XII during the next round of relaxations the state is expected to bring out in the days to come. IANS