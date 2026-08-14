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Home / The School Tribune / Tanvi makes RIMT proud

Tanvi makes RIMT proud

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:24 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Tanvi, a Class X student of RIMT World School, Manimajra, brought laurels to the school and the nation by securing the bronze medal at the prestigious 9th Heroes Taekwondo International Championship, held at the Eastern National Sports Training Centre, Pattaya, Thailand. Representing India in the Kyorugi - T-Rank (15-17 years), Female 44-46 kg category, Tanvi delivered a commendable performance, showcasing exceptional skill, discipline, determination, confidence and fighting spirit while competing at the international level. The management and staff of the school congratulated Tanvi on her remarkable achievement and wished her continued success and greater accomplishments in her future sporting endeavours.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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