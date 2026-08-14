Tanvi makes RIMT proud

Tanvi, a Class X student of RIMT World School, Manimajra, brought laurels to the school and the nation by securing the bronze medal at the prestigious 9th Heroes Taekwondo International Championship, held at the Eastern National Sports Training Centre, Pattaya, Thailand. Representing India in the Kyorugi - T-Rank (15-17 years), Female 44-46 kg category, Tanvi delivered a commendable performance, showcasing exceptional skill, discipline, determination, confidence and fighting spirit while competing at the international level. The management and staff of the school congratulated Tanvi on her remarkable achievement and wished her continued success and greater accomplishments in her future sporting endeavours.

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