Tanvir secures Global Korea Scholarship

An alumna of Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar, Tanvir Kaler, has secured the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) 2026. Among lakhs of applicants worldwide, Tanvir has emerged as the sole representative from Punjab and one of the only nine scholars selected from across India. Through an official invitation issued by the National Institute for International Education (NIIED) under the Ministry of Education, Republic of Korea, Tanvir has been recognised as a scholar of 2026 Global Korea Scholarship Programme. This elite, fully funded scholarship supports her four-year undergraduate degree in Software Convergence at Kyungbok University, encompassing round-trip airfare, complete tuition coverage, a monthly living stipend, and comprehensive health insurance.

