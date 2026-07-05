Taraori school students acknowledge contributions of medical professionals

With the aim of fostering health awareness among students and acknowledging the vital contributions of medical professionals, students of Narsingh Das Public School, Taraori, visited a local hospital. They expressed their gratitude and extended Doctors’ Day wishes to Dr Nipun Kalra, Dr Karishma, Dr Vinay, Dr Vikas and Dr Chand Sindhu by presenting them with garlands. Addressing the students, Senior Medical Officer Dr Nipun Kalra stated that Doctors’ Day is celebrated in India on July 1 in honour of the renowned physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. School Director Dharmendra Khera remarked that “doctors safeguard both our physical and mental well-being, and we should always remain grateful for their tireless efforts and selfless service to society”. Teachers Sunita Gaba and Dinesh Rana, along with students Sharandeep Kaur, Sonakshi, Ishita, Mukul, Yash and Naksh, were present on the occasion.

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