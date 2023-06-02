Tarun excels in table soccer

Tarun Kumar, a student of Class XII at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-37 B, Chandigarh, took part in the recently held second International Table Soccer Pro Tournament, organised by the National Table Soccer Federation of India. He has won five medals in the tournament. These include Team event: Gold medal; Rollerball: Gold medal; Classic: Gold medal; Open double: Silver medal; Mixed double: Silver medal.
