Teacher alleges errors in Class XI chemistry paper

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 24

Neeraj Kumar, a lecturer of chemistry in a private school, has pointed out errors in the question paper of Class XI, set by the HP Board of School Education. The exam was held today.

He said the question paper had not been not set as per the blueprint given on the HP board website. "In question number 21, chemical equation is not correct. C=C bond enthalpy is not given. In question number 27(c), chemical equation is wrong. In question number 30, option C and D parts are from Class XII syllabus. Question number 31 (a), incorrect statement (Ethyne is given instead of ethane)".

Neeraj said such errors should not be there while preparing the question paper, because it confused the students.