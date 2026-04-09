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Home / The School Tribune / Teacher orientation programme organised

Teacher orientation programme organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:16 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh, organised a special teacher orientation programme to mark the commencement of the new academic session. The programme aimed to re-energise the teaching faculty and align them with the modern education system. The event began with an inspiring address by president Manav Singla, who welcomed the staff and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development of students. Teachers were briefed in detail about the latest CBSE guidelines and the evolving landscape of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The sessions focused on making the curriculum contemporary and using effective teaching methodologies to simplify complex subjects for students. Special emphasis was laid on maintaining classroom discipline while enhancing student engagement through innovative strategies and digital tools. In line with NEP 2020, discussions were held on moving away from rote learning toward ‘learning by doing’ and gaining knowledge through real-life experiences. The goal is to ensure students don’t just pass exams but achieve a deep understanding of subjects and practical skills. Various group activities were conducted to strengthen professional collaboration among teachers. Additionally, training was provided on understanding student psychology and being sensitive to their emotional needs.

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