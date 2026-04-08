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Home / The School Tribune / Teacher training workshop on art integration organised

Teacher training workshop on art integration organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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A teacher training workshop on art integration was organised at The Century School, Gharaunda. The programme commenced with all teachers, led by Principal Dr Karuna Arora, reciting the Gayatri Mantra. Art Integration, a key initiative adopted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, aims to foster creativity, imagination and holistic development among students while enhancing their understanding of various subjects. It is a pedagogical approach that blends art, music, drama, dance and creative writing with academic disciplines such as Science, Mathematics, History and Hindi, making the learning process more engaging, experiential and memorable. Resource person Ila Gautam addressed the objectives of the workshop and resolved teachers' queries by sharing relevant examples from her personal experiences. Participants raised several questions and curiosities, which were addressed with clarity and precision. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Director Ankur Jindal lauded the initiative and affirmed that similar programmes would continue to be organised in the future. Principal Dr Karuna Arora and the teaching staff expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the resource person. The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks.

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