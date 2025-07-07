DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / The School Tribune / Teacher training workshop on ‘Value education’ at AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Teacher training workshop on ‘Value education’ at AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chandigarh

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A teacher training workshop on ‘Value education’ was organised in the school. The CBSE resource persons were Basundhara and Poonam. The teachers were guided about all the values that need to be imparted to the students. The role of teachers in building the life of students and the society was highlighted. Different methodologies and strategies to impart the values along with academics were taught. The five Cs of 21st century skills (Critical thinking, Creative Thinking, Collaboration, Communication and Character) were discussed and ways to teach them along with the academic curriculum were told. Many activities like role-plays, charts and songs were carried out wherein all teachers enthusiastically participated and came up with various associated examples/performances. The importance of Indian culture and the values hidden in it were discussed. Challenges faced in the latest academic scenario and ways to control them were discussed. During the interactive sessions teachers came up with various issues that they face in the classrooms and solutions were provided to them. The role of digital platforms and social media in departing the value education was highlighted. Various videos and short movies were shown to the teachers.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts