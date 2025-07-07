Teacher training workshop on ‘Value education’ at AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chandigarh

A teacher training workshop on ‘Value education’ was organised in the school. The CBSE resource persons were Basundhara and Poonam. The teachers were guided about all the values that need to be imparted to the students. The role of teachers in building the life of students and the society was highlighted. Different methodologies and strategies to impart the values along with academics were taught. The five Cs of 21st century skills (Critical thinking, Creative Thinking, Collaboration, Communication and Character) were discussed and ways to teach them along with the academic curriculum were told. Many activities like role-plays, charts and songs were carried out wherein all teachers enthusiastically participated and came up with various associated examples/performances. The importance of Indian culture and the values hidden in it were discussed. Challenges faced in the latest academic scenario and ways to control them were discussed. During the interactive sessions teachers came up with various issues that they face in the classrooms and solutions were provided to them. The role of digital platforms and social media in departing the value education was highlighted. Various videos and short movies were shown to the teachers.

