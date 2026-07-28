Teachers’ capacity-building workshop organised at Blossom school

A two-day teachers’ capacity-building workshop was organised by the Regional Training Centre at Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon. Resource person and motivational speaker Sukh Barar, associated with AIPA and serving as the vice-president of the CBSE, conducted an inspiring session on ‘CBSE Rules and Academic Development’. He motivated teachers to adopt innovative teaching methods and create learner-centred classrooms. The workshop included six academic sessions on gender sensitivity, the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), reading and writing skills, innovative classroom activities, and activity-based grammar teaching. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary Nain welcomed Barar by presenting him with a bouquet and a green sapling. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude for his valuable guidance.

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