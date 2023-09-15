Teachers' Day at Delhi Public School, Ambala

The school celebrated Teachers’ Day. Students showed their respect and love for their teachers. The students displayed their artistic talent by making beautiful cards, singing songs in their melodious voices for all the teachers to show their gratitude and appreciation for the teachers. Senior students made the day even more special by writing messages, poems and slogans for the teachers. Apart from showing their appreciation for their teachers, the students shared the attractive qualities of their teachers. All the teachers were overwhelmed by their efforts. School Principal Kanika Gupta has once again been conferred with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award for the Best Principal organised by the Brave Souls. The school mangement, Director Suresh Kumar Sharma and Vice-Principal Kanika Gupta congratulated all the teachers and motivated them to contribute more towards the nation.

