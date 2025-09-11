Teacher’s Day celebrated

Jainendra Public School, Panchkula, celebrated Teacher’s Day at Hotel Radisson, Mohali. A special lunch and fun games, including tambola, were organised to honour the educators. The event was graced by Vishal Jain, joint secretary, and his wife. Principal Leena Sood extended her heartfelt wishes, appreciating the dedication and hard work of teachers as the true pillars of society.
