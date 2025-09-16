Valley Public School, MDC, Panchkula, celebrated Teacher's Day. Senior students took on the role of teachers, embracing the challenge and delighting in the experience of guiding their junior peers. The students' creativity shone through in the beautiful greeting cards they crafted, expressing their appreciation and affection for their teachers. A special treat was arranged to honour the teaching faculty, showcasing the students' gratitude. Dr S Umamaheswari extended her warm wishes to the teachers, acknowledging their tireless efforts in spreading knowledge and shaping the next generation into compassionate and noble individuals.

