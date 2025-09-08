Teacher’s Day celebrated

Delhi Public School, Karnal, celebrated Teacher’s Day with enthusiasm to honour the invaluable role of teachers in shaping young minds. The event began with a heartfelt poetry recitation, followed by a lively laughter session that filled the hall with cheer. Teachers showcased their talents through energetic dance performances and melodious songs, making the celebration vibrant and memorable. Principal Dr Suman Madan appreciated the sincere efforts of the teachers and highlighted the importance of teachers in building a bright future for the nation. The day concluded with gratitude, smiles, and a strengthened bond of respect and affection between teachers and students.

Advertisement