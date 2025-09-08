Teacher’s Day celebrated

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, celebrated Teacher’s Day by paying homage to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and honouring the contributions and achievements of its teachers. On this occasion, R.K. Saboo, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, conferred the prestigious Kulpati Munshi Award for the Best Teacher on Anju Mohan, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to education. In his address, he highlighted the profound role teachers play in shaping the holistic development of students. Madhukar Malhotra, Honorary Secretary, lauded the dedication and commitment of the teaching fraternity, while Director (Edu.) cum Senior Principal, Vineeta Arora, expressed gratitude to the management and teachers for their unwavering efforts in nurturing future generations. The celebration concluded with a ceremonial cake cutting organised by BOSS (Bhavan’s Old Students’ Society).

