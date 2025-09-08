DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Teacher’s Day celebrated

Teacher’s Day celebrated

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, celebrated Teacher’s Day by paying homage to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and honouring the contributions and achievements of its teachers. On this occasion, R.K. Saboo, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, conferred the prestigious Kulpati Munshi Award for the Best Teacher on Anju Mohan, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to education. In his address, he highlighted the profound role teachers play in shaping the holistic development of students. Madhukar Malhotra, Honorary Secretary, lauded the dedication and commitment of the teaching fraternity, while Director (Edu.) cum Senior Principal, Vineeta Arora, expressed gratitude to the management and teachers for their unwavering efforts in nurturing future generations. The celebration concluded with a ceremonial cake cutting organised by BOSS (Bhavan’s Old Students’ Society).

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts