Teacher's Day celebrated

Teacher’s Day celebrated

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 09, 2025 IST
Dalhousie Hilltop School, Dalhousie, celebrated Teacher’s Day, paying heartfelt tributes to its dedicated faculty. The event titled “Honoring the architects of society” brought together students, teachers, and the management in a vibrant atmosphere of gratitude and celebration. Dr Poonam Rai Dhawan, president of the school, addressed the gathering with an inspiring speech. The celebration featured a variety of engaging activities. Students expressed their appreciation through fun games where both teachers and learners participated in light-hearted competitions. A unique session allowed students to step into the role of a teacher, giving them a a glimpse into the challenges and joys of the profession. Cultural performances, including spirited dance programmes, added energy and excitement to the occasion. As a gesture of respect and gratitude, the president of the school presented special gifts to all teachers. The programme concluded with students delivering heartfelt speeches and creative expressions, reaffirming the deep bond of respect and admiration between teachers and pupils.

