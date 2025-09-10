Teacher’s Day celebrated

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, celebrated Teacher’s Day honouring the creativity and dedication of its teachers in nurturing young learners. The day was filled with fun and laughter as teachers themselves took the stage in a vibrant cultural programme. Highlights included soulful performances, a lively antakshari competition, and engaging tongue-twister activities that brought cheer to the whole staff. In a bid to motivate the teachers and applaud their good work, the school management presented cash awards and appreciation certificates to teachers in various categories such as Best Adoption, Best Value in Action, Best Vibe, Monthly Incentive Topper to name just a few. The awards ceremony was presided over by president Neena Setya, Managing Director Parveen Setya and Director Devraj Setya. Principal Urvashi Kakkar praised the teaching fraternity for their relentless commitment and motivated them. The teachers who designed the innovative book ‘Sparkles’ for classes I to V, were also awarded for enriching students’ classroom experiences. The programme concluded with dance and sumptuous hearty meals and a heartfelt tribute to teachers, marking the day as a celebration of learning, values and togetherness.

