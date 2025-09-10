Teacher’s Day celebrated

Sophia Public School, Yamunanagar, celebrated Teacher’s Day with great enthusiasm. Students expressed their love and respect for their teachers by giving them gifts and warm wishes. Some students recited beautiful poems dedicated to teachers, highlighting their importance in shaping lives. Keerat, a student of Class I, spoke about the role of teachers in nation-building, which was appreciated by everyone. The programme created a joyful and respectful atmosphere, making the day memorable for both students and teachers.

