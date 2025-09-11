DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Teacher’s Day celebrated

Teacher’s Day celebrated

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
Paras Public School, Bhawarna, celebrated Teacher’s Day. Senior students acted as teachers. Students made many beautiful greeting cards and showed their love for the teachers. Director of the school Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana were present at the event. They arranged games for the teachers and dedicated interesting titles to the teachers. Teachers along with students also danced on foot-tapping songs. All students showed their respect and affection for the teachers through different quotations and speech. The Principal gave wishes to all teachers and admired their efforts.

