Teachers' Day celebrated at Govt Model High School, Sector 49, Chandigarh

Teachers' Day was celebrated at Govt Model High School, Sector 49, Chandigarh. A warm welcome was organised by the Headmistress for the teaching staff, making the occasion special and memorable. The students took the lead in expressing their gratitude by presenting creative and unique name tags to the teachers, highlighting their qualities and contributions. They also honoured their teachers with special trophies as tokens of appreciation. A colourful cultural programme was organised by the students, featuring melodious songs, energetic dance performances and entertaining presentations. The celebration reflected the students' love, respect and gratitude towards their teachers.

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