Teachers' Day celebrated at RIMT World School

Teachers' Day was celebrated at RIMT World School, Chandigarh, with great enthusiasm, joy and gratitude. The celebration featured lively dance performances, melodious songs and entertaining acts dedicated to the teachers. Adding a fun and memorable touch, students presented their teachers with unique titles that reflected their personalities and the special bonds they share. The celebration was a heartfelt tribute to the mentors who inspire, guide and empower students to learn, dream and grow.

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