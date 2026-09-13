Teacher's Day was celebrated at Sri Dasmesh Public Senior Secondary School, Patiala, with great enthusiasm and reverence to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The students of Class X gave flowers and greeting cards to their teachers. The students sang songs, recited poems, mimicked their favourite teachers and expressed their gratitude towards teachers through a skit. School president Kulbir Singh Shergill, vice-president Kuljit Singh, secretary Jaswinder Kaur and member Jaspal Kaur graced the occasion. Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur Syal congratulated the dedicated teachers for their hard work and sincerity.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement