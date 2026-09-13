Teacher's Day was celebrated at Sri Dasmesh Public Senior Secondary School, Patiala, with great enthusiasm and reverence to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The students of Class X gave flowers and greeting cards to their teachers. The students sang songs, recited poems, mimicked their favourite teachers and expressed their gratitude towards teachers through a skit. School president Kulbir Singh Shergill, vice-president Kuljit Singh, secretary Jaswinder Kaur and member Jaspal Kaur graced the occasion. Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur Syal congratulated the dedicated teachers for their hard work and sincerity.

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