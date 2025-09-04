Teacher’s Day celebrated

Teacher’s Day was celebrated at Amravati Vidyalaya, Amravati Enclave. The occasion was dedicated to acknowledge the selfless service, guidance, and dedication of teachers in shaping the future of students. For classes I to V, a card-making activity was conducted. Children enthusiastically crafted colourful and creative cards to express their love, respect, and appreciation for their teachers. The activity not only showcased their creativity but also reflected the strong bond between students and their mentors. Each cared became a token of gratitude and love. The celebration created a heartfelt atmosphere of respect and admiration.

