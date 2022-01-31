Teachers in a fix over completing syllabus as CBSE announces tentative dates for Term II for boards

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31, 2022

With CBSE announcing tentative dates for Term II exams for Class X, XII boards in mid-April, students and teachers feel that it will be a challenge to complete 50% syllabus in one-and-a-half months’ time. CBSE had divided the boards examinations for Class X and XII for academic session 2022-22 into two terms. Term I was held in November and in objective type format with 50% syllabus, while Term II will be held in subjective type format. While Term I exams included relatively easier and vocational subjects, Term II will have skill subjects.

“The biggest challenge will be that schools are shut and students will have to step up their self -study efforts to not just complete but also revise the 50% syllabus in such a short time. With offline school, students gain confidence through peer learning, speeding up their writing skills through mock tests and in a formal structured atmosphere that is missing at home. Online tests are not credible enough to know the performance of students, especially the ones who struggle with learning,” said Shailja Tandon, Principal, Millenium School.

While schools have been actively organising vaccination camps for students of senior classes between age 15-18 in the hope that vaccinated students can come to school in case of re-opening, students are concerned about the 50% syllabus being completed in time to prepare for exams.

“Term I was conducted in mid-November and ended in December, so, no rigorous studies happened during that time. While we had almost seven months to complete the 50% syllabus for Term I, it will be very difficult to do so in one-and-a-half months. Our teachers are working day and night to ensure that students match pace required to do so. It will be tough, but we will have to do it,” shared Upasana Mehra, Principal, Senior Study II.

Most schools will also be conducting pre-boards in late February to prepare students for the exam pattern.