Teachers’ poetry recitation event organised

PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31-D, Chandigarh, organised a teachers’ poetry recitation event as part of its Hindi Month celebrations. Teachers from the primary and senior secondary wings presented original compositions and selected poems on themes, including daily life, social awareness, emotions, satire, humour and patriotism. The recitations received enthusiastic appreciation from the audience. Principal Subhash Chand praised the faculty’s participation and highlighted the role of literature in nurturing sensitivity, creativity, humanity and constructive thinking. He noted that such activities provide teachers with opportunities for creative expression while enriching the school’s cultural environment. The event concluded with an appreciation session, fostering camaraderie among the teaching staff and celebrating Hindi’s literary traditions.

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