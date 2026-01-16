Teachers, students visit Parliament

Teachers and students of Panjab International Public School, Pipal Majra, visited the Parliament during the Winter Session and also toured the Old Parliament House, gaining first-hand knowledge of the democratic system of the country. The visit was made possible with the support of Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang. During interaction, the MP shared his views and valuable insights with the students. School Manager Preetpal Kaur Atwal accompanied the students on the visit and expressed her gratitude to the MP. School Principal Surjeet Singh played an important role in planning and organising the visit. President of the school Gurdev Singh Atwal and MD Shinderpaul Kaur Atwal congratulated the students and staff for the trip. Sukhbir Singh, Head of the Social Science Department, led the students’ group. Beant Kaur Bhangu and Amardeep Singh were also present.

